Tesco Express confirmed for former Co-op site

Tesco Express will be taking on part of the site

Telford & Wrekin Council said it has agreed a deal for the store to take on part of the former Co-op on Dawley High Street.

A spokesman for Tesco said: “Tesco is working with Telford & Wrekin Council to open a new Express store on Dawley High Street and we look forward to serving the local community.”

Telford & Wrekin Council, Great Dawley Town Council and local Ward members Councillors Shaun Davies, Bob Wennington, Andy Burford, Ian Preece, Kuldip Sahota and Raj Mehta have been working over the summer to land the deal with Tesco.

Work is also underway to secure a free-to-use cash machine.

Conversion work and fit out for the new Tesco store will begin immediately and the store is set to open in Spring 2023.

Telford & Wrekin Council and Great Dawley Town Council are also in advanced talks to secure a permanent home for Dawley Post Office, which was previously located in the Co-op and they said further positive news is expected soon.

In a statement Councillors Davies, Wennington, Burford, Preece, Sahota and Mehta, said: “We are delighted that Tesco Express will become the new tenant at the former Co-op on Dawley High Street.

“Tesco continues to be a growing convenience store which is extremely popular with shoppers across the UK.

“This will be a fantastic addition to Dawley and an excellent replacement for the Co-op which I’m sure will be welcomed by residents in Dawley and beyond.

“We are also working very hard to secure the Post Office and will continue to support businesses in Dawley in a number of ways including through the Pride in Our High Street programme and other initiatives.