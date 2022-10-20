Notification Settings

Driver fined as police and council target vehicles in Telford

By Matthew PanterTelfordPublished: Last Updated:

Several drivers were fined during a multi-agency vehicle stop exercise in Telford.

Police and council officers carried out checks

Public protection officers from Telford & Wrekin Council assisted West Mercia Police and the Driving & Vehicle Standards Agency in an exercise on Tuesday.

It took place in Hollinswood and a post on Telford & Wrekin Council's Public Protection Facebook page read: "The intention was to check a number of commercial vehicles, including taxis.

"Ten private hire vehicles were stopped and were all licensed by neighbouring authorities. Some minor infringements were reported to those authorities to address.

"The police issued several fines for illegal licence number plates and tinted windows that did not conform to legal requirements. A further vehicle was seized for major road offences, and further action is pending.

"The DVSA issued several tickets to the driver of a non-compliant commercial lorry."

