CSI on site after burglary at Aldi Donnington

Aldi in Donnington. Photo: Google

One resident took to Facebook to point out the crime scene investigator vehicles parked outside the Wellington Road store, where officers have been since shortly after the alarm went off at 12:45am.

A statement from West Mercia police read: "An alarm was sounded early this morning (Wednesday, November 19), around 12.45am, at the Aldi supermarket off Wellington Road, Donnington.

"Officers attended shortly after and discovered a burglary had taken place. Crime scene investigators are currently at the location.

"No arrests have been made at this time and our investigations are ongoing."

Police would like to speak to anyone who saw the incident or captured footage on a dash-cam or CCTV.