Shropshire MP urges Levelling-Up Secretary not to overlook county

Mark Pritchard

Mark Pritchard, MP for The Wrekin, said he hoped funds would be found for the regeneration of Wellington, as well as a scheme for electric buses across Shropshire.

He said: "Although I support the Government’s levelling-up agenda and funding, there is concern in rural parts of Shropshire and the semi-rural borough of Telford & Wrekin that some areas of the West Midlands are perhaps being overlooked.

"Can the Secretary of State reassure my constituents that the bids from Telford & Wrekin Council and Shropshire Council for electric buses and the regeneration of Wellington will not be overlooked in the second round?"

Mr Clarke assured Mr Pritchard that the plans would be given due consideration.