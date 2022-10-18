Telford school gets positive report

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 05/03/2019 - New "Welcome To Telford" signs have been rolled out across the borough. This one is situated near the Wrekin Retail Park in Wellington, Telford..

Windmill Primary School in Brookside undertook a two day inspection in September and was graded 'Good' in all areas.

Inspectors were particularly struck by the range of paid-for experiences that the school offers, saying the ’deep and diverse experiences’ enhance the curriculum and are really valued by the pupils.

Headteacher Mark Gibbons, said he was thrilled and proud of the school saying: "For as long as I have been headteacher here I have seen a dedicated and determined staff team give all their effort to serving Windmill Primary School children, giving them the best possible start to the rest of their lives.

“Our passport for guaranteed experiences has been in place for eight years now.

"Every Windmill pupil learns to play a musical instrument and visits all Ironbridge Gorge Museums and places of worship for all major world religions – and these are only examples of what is in the full offer.

“Windmill families care passionately about their children, and we don’t want to let them down. We want Windmill children to love school and to love learning. We want them to experience success and learn from any failures along the way, broaden children’s horizons and for them to realise their potential."

The report also praised the school’s 'ambitious' curriculum and the fact that pupils achieve well. Inspectors observed that in the early years, children get off to a good start, learning to read as part of the high importance given to reading across the school.

Eve Morris HMI, the lead inspector for the two days wrote: “Pupils are kind and caring. They recognise and celebrate the different families and cultures they have in their school community. Leaders have ensured the school has gone from strength to strength.”

Windmill is part of Community Academies Trust, which has five schools in the Telford area.

The chief executive of the trust, Philip Hamilton OBE said: “It is it is fantastic Windmill has been recognised in this way. Staff go the extra mile and together work in a place where positive, mutually supportive relationships, high expectations and consistent care and support for the children goes throughout the corridors, classrooms and offices.”