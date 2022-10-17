'Major high street convenience store' set for empty Co-op site in Telford

The former Co-op store. Photo: Google.

The authority said that the unnamed store has agreed to lease a significant part of the former Co-op unit in Dawley on the High Street.

The council along with Great Dawley Town Council and local Ward members Councillors Shaun Davies, Bob Wennington, Ian Preece and Raj Mehta said they had been working hard over the summer to land the deal.

Work is also under way to secure a free-to-use cash machine.

Both councils said they are also in advanced talks to secure a permanent home for Dawley Post Office, which was previously located in the Co-op.

In a statement, Telford & Wrekin councillors Shaun Davies, Bob Wennington, Andy Burford, Ian Preece and Kuldip Sahota, said: “We are delighted that we are close to securing a new tenant at the former Co-op on Dawley High Street.

“This will be a fantastic addition to Dawley and an excellent replacement for the Co-op which I’m sure will be welcomed by residents in Dawley and beyond.

“We are also working very hard to secure the Post Office and will continue to support businesses in Dawley in a number of ways including through the Pride in Our High Street programme and other initiatives.