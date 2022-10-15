Telford manufacturer using wood waste to generate electricity

Workers at Besblock

The firm, located at Halesfield, Telford has created a £3.2 million ‘energy from waste wood plant’ and is planning to invest in a new turbine to generate electricity on site.

Besblock says it already has a low carbon footprint and is committed to lowering emissions further by adopting this approach in conjunction with other already installed renewable energy sources.

Established in 1972, Besblock works with some of the UK’s leading house builders and construction companies.

The firm, which celebrates its 50th birthday this year, has expanded considerably recently with extensive investment in its facilities and processes.

As the firm continues to grow, it is targeting more recruits to join the workforce as production operatives, drivers and apprentices.

Martin Fulwell, Sales Director at Besblock, said: “We have grown at a fast pace and while we are pleased with the path we’re on, we haven’t lost sight of keeping our carbon footprint as low as possible along the way.

“There are lots of companies in Telford that need to dispose of their wood waste and through our plant, we aim to create a local chain to ensure its re-use effectively in the production of energy.

“The addition of the turbine will allow us to generate our own electricity and reduce our fossil fuel consumption further.”

Besblock’s sustainability plans support Telford & Wrekin Council’s overall aim for the borough to be carbon neutral by 2030.

Martin added: “We believe our approach will be a win-win for Telford – giving businesses the opportunity to dispose of their unwanted, low grade wood waste and gives us the opportunity to re-use it for energy creation whilst playing our part in helping Telford and Wrekin become carbon neutral.”

Councillor Carolyn Healy, Telford & Wrekin Council's Cabinet Member for Climate Change, Green Spaces, Natural and Historic Environment and Cultural Services, said: “Besblock will set a fantastic example here by re-using waste wood to generate energy which is much less harmful for the environment.