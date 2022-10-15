'Pin your poppy' project launched in West Mercia ahead of Remembrance Day

Police and crime commissioner John Campion and Clive Knowles, chairman of The British Ironwork Centre

West Mercia Police PCC John Campion has launched the 'Pin your poppy' project in collaboration with The British Ironwork Centre in Oswestry.

It comes ahead of this year's Remembrance Day where local people are being encouraged to create their own poppy to illustrate what remembrance means to them.

The poppies must have a hook on them so they can then be attached to one of the six 'Unknown Tommy' statues which have been made by the team at The British Ironwork Centre.

Funded by Mr Campion, the statues will appear outside West Mercia's police stations including Malinsgate, Shrewsbury and Kidderminster.

Mr Campion said: “Please get involved in our Remembrance Day project, it is a great opportunity to showcase the creativity of communities across West Mercia while paying tribute to servicemen and women who have served or are serving in our armed forces.

“I really want everyone who creates a poppy to symbolise what it means to them – I can’t wait to see the exciting designs that people come up with.

"Statues are easily accessible across every county in West Mercia so please get creative and pin your poppy by Thursday, November 10.”

A total of 17 ex-servicemen and women are currently serving in the force and Mr Campion also funds Remember Veterans to the tune of £25,000. The scheme helps ex-service personnel integrate into civilian life and prevents them from coming into contact with the criminal justice system.

One of the 'Unknown Tommy' statues

Clive Knowles, chairman of The British Ironwork Centre said: “We are especially proud of the remembrance statues design, as they have been given a completely unique twist.

“We’ve perforated the Unknown Tommy statues, in order to encourage the public to get involved in decorating them with their own poppies. I’m sure when they are fully decorated, they will look breathtaking.”