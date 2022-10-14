Telford Councillor appointed to House of Lords

Councillor Kuldip Sahota has been made a lord in the latest peerage list

Kuldip Sahota, Labour Councillor for Malinslee and Dawley Bank, has been comfirmed as receiving a peerage in the latest Government list.

The former Telford & Wrekin Council leader is named alongside the grandson of Sir Winston Churchill Sir Nicholas Soames, and former Labour MP Tom Watson.

He had been put forward by the Labour Party.

Councillor Sahota has been a ward member for 20 years, and led Telford & Wrekin Council from 2011 to 2015.

He is prominent member of the local Sikh community and has spent two decades working for local charities, including fundraising for Severn Hospice and serving teas and coffees at the friends’ café at the Princess Royal Hospital.

He also served on the Board of Governors of the University of Wolverhampton for nine years, and is still on the advisory board of the Centre for Sikh and Punjabi Studies.

He said: "I would like to thank the Labour Party and, in particular, its leader, Sir Keir Starmer, for appointing me to the House of Lords.

"It is a great honour and a privilege to sit in the House of Lords representing the Labour Party and its values of equality, fairness and social justice."

He added: "I want to take the opportunity to thank my wife and family for their unstinting support over many many years.

“I am forever grateful for the trust and support placed in me by the people of Telford and The Wrekin, without which this would not be possible.

“As the son of a foundry worker, it has been my pleasure to represent my local community on the council and I pledge to continue to fight for the very best for the borough when I take up my position in the House of Lords.”

Telford & Wrekin Council’s leader, Councillor Shaun Davies, offered his congratulations.

He said: “We are delighted for Kuldip.

“This is a very well deserved elevation which recognises two decades dedicated to public life in the borough.

“Kuldip has been a fantastic advocate and servant of our community. He has worked tirelessly in his ward over the past 20 years and with many charities and local organisations.