Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Bridge repairs closes road at Clun

By Sue AustinTelfordPublished:

A bridge in Clun in South Shropshire is to be repaired over the next couple of weeks.

Traffic will be prohibited from using the road over the Llanhedrick Bridge at Clun from 10 days from October 17.

The order, by Shropshire Council, is to enable bridge repairs.

Motorists will be diverted along an local lanes.

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News