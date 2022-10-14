Bridge repairs closes road at Clun

Traffic will be prohibited from using the road over the Llanhedrick Bridge at Clun from 10 days from October 17.
The order, by Shropshire Council, is to enable bridge repairs.
Motorists will be diverted along an local lanes.
A bridge in Clun in South Shropshire is to be repaired over the next couple of weeks.
Traffic will be prohibited from using the road over the Llanhedrick Bridge at Clun from 10 days from October 17.
The order, by Shropshire Council, is to enable bridge repairs.
Motorists will be diverted along an local lanes.