Police release picture of missing man with links to Telford

Stafford Borough Police have released an image of Edward Jones as part of an appeal for help with finding the 33-year-old.
Edward, who is from the Stafford area, was last seen in Stafford town centre on October 1 and was reported missing on October 6.
The force has asked for anyone with any information to get in touch.
A spokesman for Stafford Borough Police said: "We are becoming increasingly concerned for missing 33-year-old Edward Jones, from the Stafford area.
"He was last seen in Stafford Town Centre on October 1 and was reported missing on October 6.
Edward is described as white, around 6ft tall, of a slim build with short hair. He has a tattoo of a rose and three scrolls on his arm and a further tattoo on his back.
He also has links to Telford and is believed to be sleeping rough.
Anyone who has seen Edward or those who may know of his whereabouts are asked to contact us on 101, Facebook or Twitter, quoting incident 356 of 6 October.