Police release picture of missing man with links to Telford

Picture: Stafford Borough Police

Stafford Borough Police have released an image of Edward Jones as part of an appeal for help with finding the 33-year-old.

Edward, who is from the Stafford area, was last seen in Stafford town centre on October 1 and was reported missing on October 6.

The force has asked for anyone with any information to get in touch.

A spokesman for Stafford Borough Police said: "We are becoming increasingly concerned for missing 33-year-old Edward Jones, from the Stafford area.

"He was last seen in Stafford Town Centre on October 1 and was reported missing on October 6.

Edward is described as white, around 6ft tall, of a slim build with short hair. He has a tattoo of a rose and three scrolls on his arm and a further tattoo on his back.

He also has links to Telford and is believed to be sleeping rough.