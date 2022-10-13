Harjinder 'Harry' Takha

Harjinder 'Harry' Takhar has been missing for 12 days since he bolted from a car on a family outing and entered woodland around Stirchley Lane, Stirchley, at 8.30am on Sunday, October 2.

On Thursday a family member said: "Our dad has been missing for 12 days now and we expect that he will not have shaved in that time.

"We are sharing a photo of him with some stubble, which may more likely resemble what he looks like now."

The family has created a public group on Facebook called Help Find Missing Harjinder Takhar "Harry". They want people to keep sharing the page and help him home.

Mr Takhar, aged 58, is a much loved father of four. Search and rescue teams from West Mercia Police have been scouring the woodland and surrounding lakes ever since.

A TV appeal was made on Monday, October 10, by his wife, Ran, and one of his sons, Callum.

A video of Harry dancing at his son Sam's wedding earlier this year at the family home has been posted, with people who know him calling him "the life and soul of the party".

A leaflet campaign has also been organised and as well as Stirchley, they are being distributed in Dawley, Shifnal and other areas in and around Telford.

As well as the Telford area, the campaign is taking place in Smethwick, Harborne and other areas near Birmingham where the family lived before moving to Stirchley three years ago.

Harry was well known in the Telford Town Park area where he walked the dogs and was last seen.

When Harry was last seen he was wearing a navy-blue Barbour jacket, navy blue shirt, black jeans and black trainers