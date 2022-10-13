Controversial back garden HMO plan in Telford is recommended for approval

Elim Terrace. Picture: Google

Residents and a borough councillor have objected to the plan to build the three bed HMO on the back and side garden of a property in Elim Terrace.

Objectors say the Granville Construction and Maintenance plan it would be out of keeping in the Trench area.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds has asked her colleagues on Telford & Wrekin Council's planning committee to reject it.

She says she is concerned because it would lead to an increase in vehicles using the site on the busy Trench Lock.

Councillor Reynolds, along with others believes the HMO would be "out of keeping with the character of the area." Similar previous plans were rejected.

Planners say council and national policies say it should be granted.

The report to the planning committee meeting on Wednesday, October 19 says: "A number of comments have been raised during the consultation period raising concerns over the use of the property as a HMO rather than a family dwelling."

Whilst the planners "acknowledge there may be concerns surrounding HMO properties, as the property would be for a small HMO, the impacts from a planning perspective would be no different to those associated with a typical three bedroom dwelling.

"In addition, the land owner could construct the property as a family dwelling and then change the use to a small HMO once the property has been finished and occupied, the same of which could be applied to any of the properties nearby, provided they have no more than six residents.

"As such the change would be a permitted use once the property has been completed, and the LPA has no reasonable grounds to object to the proposal on this basis."