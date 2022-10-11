Telford six-year-old's 999 call to help mum during seizure

Bradley Butler from St Georges

Six-year-old Bradley Butler, who is autistic, used his own initiative to race downstairs to call for an ambulance as his dad Chris focused on trying to support mum Amy when she had a frightening seizure at their home in St Georges.

Bradley's actions came more than 20 years after Amy had herself been placed in a similar predicament when her mother Joanne also had an epileptic fit. She as later presented an award for bravery from Shropshire Ambulance Service.

Joanne said: "I am so proud of Bradley because it was a scary situation for him to find himself in but, without a second thought, he used his own initiative.

"I was in bed as I wasn't feeling very well and then had a fit. My partner, Chris, heard a big bang and came upstairs and Bradley followed him.

"They saw I was having a fit and my partner focused on me as he was trying to count how long I was having the seizure for."

"We also had our other two children – CJ, six months, and Leo, aged 19 months – and he had to cope with them at the same time.

"So instead of him having to take his eyes off me, Bradley, off his own initiative, had raced off and got to the phone and instantly called 999.

"He then brought it upstairs and my partner could hear the person on the other end. Fortunately when the ambulance came, I was checked over but I didn't have to go into hospital."

Bradley's reaction followed a similar incident for Amy in 1998.

Amy received some certificates from Shropshire Ambulance Service

"I was five and my mum had a fit in the kitchen," she recalls. "I'd been taught how to dial 999 the day before and I called them and the ambulance crew came.