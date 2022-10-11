Heartbreaking video appeal to find 'petrified' dog his fur-ever home

The seven-year-old pup is struggling to adjust to kennel life, and is seeking a quiet and calm forever home

Loki, a seven-year-old mixed breed dog, arrived at Hilbrae Rescue Kennels, Cold Hatton, on Saturday and is struggling to adjust to kennel life.

The emotional appeal video, posted on Shropshire Canine's social media accounts, clocked up over 20,000 views on TikTok in less than 24 hours.

The viral video shows the distressed dog cowering on his bed in the kennel. In the caption he is described as "petrified" and in need of a "quiet adult home with no pets, he’s super nervous".

The seven-year-old pup was first rescued from the centre over three years ago and lived happily with his adopted family until their youngest human began to toddle.

Cheryl Gibson from Shropshire Canine said Loki is quite a nervous dog anyway but his anxiety is being heightened by the kennel environment.

"For the first two days he didn't move from his bed, he's really struggling to adjust." Cheryl explained: "The sooner he's adopted, the better."

Hilbrae has said that Loki would suit an adult-only, quiet and calm house, as the only dog. He has successfully lived with cats before.