Heartbreaking video appeal to find 'petrified' dog his fur-ever home

Loki, a seven-year-old mixed breed dog, arrived at Hilbrae Rescue Kennels, Cold Hatton, on Saturday and is struggling to adjust to kennel life.
The emotional appeal video, posted on Shropshire Canine's social media accounts, clocked up over 20,000 views on TikTok in less than 24 hours.
The viral video shows the distressed dog cowering on his bed in the kennel. In the caption he is described as "petrified" and in need of a "quiet adult home with no pets, he’s super nervous".
The seven-year-old pup was first rescued from the centre over three years ago and lived happily with his adopted family until their youngest human began to toddle.
Loki has just been signed over by his family. This 7 year old boy is petrified 😞 at @Hilbrae Rescue Kennels tf6 6qj 01952 541254 needs a quiet adult home with no pets, he's super nervous 😞
Cheryl Gibson from Shropshire Canine said Loki is quite a nervous dog anyway but his anxiety is being heightened by the kennel environment.
"For the first two days he didn't move from his bed, he's really struggling to adjust." Cheryl explained: "The sooner he's adopted, the better."
Hilbrae has said that Loki would suit an adult-only, quiet and calm house, as the only dog. He has successfully lived with cats before.
For more information, call Hilbrae on 01952 541254.