Telford council remains committed to supporting people in finding a home on World Homeless Day

Homeless Man Asleep on the Streets

Telford & Wrekin Council has today announced its support for the international campaign, offering emergency accommodation to those sleeping rough or facing rough sleeping.

Councillor Paul Watling, the council’s cabinet member for safer and stronger communities, said: “World Homeless Day is an excellent platform to highlight homelessness and how we can support members of our community who have nowhere to live.

“The work we are doing in the borough is making a difference and ensuring that local people who have been living on the streets, often through no fault of their own, have a roof over their heads.”

“Having a safe place to live is something many of us take for granted but lots of people in our borough need that support.

“We remain committed to supporting local people, giving them the stability they need and a place they can call home.”

Since March 2020, the council has housed more than 520 people who were previously rough sleeping and has worked with a further 474 to prevent them rough sleeping.

Rough sleepers have been helped through a series of projects which have been rolled out across the borough, including the Next Steps and Rough Sleeper Accommodation programmes. These have enabled the council to purchase 23 empty or disused properties to provide personalised supported accommodation.

There are many reasons why people become homeless including relationship breakdowns, family eviction or a loss of private rented accommodation.