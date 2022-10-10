Pryce Brayne, 87 with some of his veg

Pryce Brayne, 87, has been growing vegetables in his allotment at the communal garden at Withywood Extra Care Scheme in Shrewsbury throughout the year, giving any produce away to fellow residents and to the scheme’s catering team.

In return, Pryce asked for donations to Air Ambulance.

Pryce said: “We had some new raised beds in the spring and we started growing a bit. I grew some courgettes for the Wrekin Housing Group Regional Catering Manager and he used them at the Shrewsbury Flower Show. I’ve also been growing some carrots, lettuce, cucumber and spinach”

The Air Ambulance has a special place in Pryce’s heart, after the service came to the aid of one of his friends.

He added: “My best mate was working on a farm helping with the potato harvest and got his arm badly caught. The Air Ambulance dropped into the field, took him to Stoke Hospital and managed to save his life. That’s why I wanted to help the Air Ambulance, they do a good job.”

Speaking about his friend, Pryce said: “I’ve known him all my life. When I had a heart attack I was living on my own. It was a pretty bad heart attack so I went to live with him and his wife for a few years. They looked after me.”

“This money is going to something useful. We need the Air Ambulance”.

Through donations he raised a total of £227.58.

Withywood is a ShireLiving retirement complex in Shrewsbury, run by The Wrekin Housing Group. The complex is purpose built for people over the age of 55 with a host of facilities and onsite support designed to enhance independence.