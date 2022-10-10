Flytipping rises as Telford & Wrekin Council says its hands are tied getting to grips with the problem

A pile of fly-tipped rubbish discovered in Little Wenlock

There were almost 4,000 incidents that the council had to deal with over the past 12 months, but its deputy leader says its hands are tied when it comes to getting to real grips with the issue.

Fly tipping has reached a ten-year high in England, research carried out by civil society group Unchecked UK has found.

Telford & Wrekin Council's area has the 45th highest levels of fly tipping out of all English local authorities relative to population size. Around 2,300 tonnes of rubbish were dumped across the area last year.

Last year there were over 1,134,000 fly tipping incidents across England – more than 130 incidents of fly tipping every hour, and an increase of 38 per cent over the last decade. There have been particularly big spikes in fly tipping incidents in England’s waterways and on footpaths and bridleways, Unchecked UK says.

The campaign group says despite pioneering work by many councils to tackle the problem, enforcement of fly tipping across England has plummeted.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for housing, enforcement and transport, Councillor Richard Overton, said: “Our hands are tied when it comes to getting to real grips with the issue of fly-tipping in Telford. In the last 12 months, our team has implemented innovative and positive changes with incredibly limited budgets, drawing in funding from partners and other agencies to help combat fly-tipping.

“In the last 12 months alone, we have dealt with almost 4,000 fly-tips which have come at a cost of almost £200,000, ranging from household waste accounting for more than 50 per cent of these to building debris and green waste. We have only been able to issue 72 Fixed Penalty Notices.

"Despite the team’s efforts, these measures are simply not enough and we are fighting an uphill battle. Fines cost less than the fees charged by unlicensed carriers, leaving those dumping more serious waste such as hazardous materials and commercial debris, the freedom to do so wherever they please without significant consequence.

"Without a dedicated infrastructure, appropriate fixed penalty notice fine levels and the people and technology needed to enforce it, fly-tipping will continue to blight our landscapes.”

Emma Rose, co-director of Unchecked UK, said: “This study is just one example of where falling enforcement is contributing to the UK’s protection problem – with real impacts on people, the countryside, and communities.

"Fly tipping is getting worse; costing the UK hundreds of millions of pounds each year, damaging the social fabric of our communities and chipping away at our collective civic pride.