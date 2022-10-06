Former police officer convicted of assault would have been sacked if he hadn't quit

A misconduct hearing has taken place for the disgraced former officer

West Mercia Police officer, Lewis Catley, who was based in Bromsgrove, was convicted of two counts of assault by beating at Kidderminster Magistrates Court earlier this year.

The assaults had taken place while the PC was off duty – one in Telford, in September 2021, and another in Stourbridge, the following month.

Catley was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, on July 9.

West Mercia Police has now confirmed that an accelerated misconduct hearing for the former PC, who had resigned, was held on Monday this week.

The hearing, chaired by Chief Constable Pippa Mills, found that Catley had breached the standards of professional behaviour in relation to discreditable conduct.

Chief Constable Mills found that PC Catley’s behaviour amounted to gross misconduct and said he would have been dismissed without notice had he not already resigned.

She said: "PC Catley’s disgraceful behaviour not only broke criminal law but also breached the standards of professional behaviour that all officers abide by.

“Domestic abuse is unacceptable, but even more so when perpetrated by a police officer.