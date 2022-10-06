Care home residents mark tenth anniversary with beach day

Residents at Lake View Residential Care Home enjoyed a 'beach day' to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

The beach-themed bash at Telford's Lake View Residential Home, saw the care home residents enjoy ice cream, take part in tombola, and play traditional seaside games, such as hook a duck, with a surprise music performance from local singer Tom Wenlock.

Friends and family were invited to join the seaside celebrations at Lake View Residential Care Home, which provides 24-hour dementia and residential care for up to 60 of older residents in Telford and the surrounding villages.

Tania Musah, activities coordinator at Lake View Residential Care Home, said: "We had a fabulous afternoon with our residents and their loved ones, celebrating ten years of providing care here in Telford. Like any family, we do everything we can to recognise these milestone moments, ensuring our residents not only enjoy an enriched and happy life, but really feel like they are part of something special.

"A decade is a major achievement and a great opportunity to stop and pay tribute to our amazing care team, who go above and beyond every day to make our residents smile.”

Reflecting on the celebrations, Noreena Shone, 84, who has been a resident at the Sanctuary Care-managed home for three years, said: “We had a great day celebrating in the sunshine. I particularly enjoyed the entertainer; he sang some all-time classics.”