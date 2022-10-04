Clock ticking over £1 million EuroMillions winning ticket bought in Telford

Rob and Ruth Giblin, from Telford, won £1 million in August. Could you join them?

The last-ditch search is still on to find the owner of the winning ticket from the EuroMillions draw on May 10, 2022. The missing ticket was bought in Telford and Wrekin and the winning Millionaire Maker code for this prize was MKLC 24921. The lucky ticket-holder only has until November 6 to claim their prize.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “Time really is running out for the winner of this prize, but we are still hopeful that someone will come forward at the very last minute to claim the money.

"We’re urging everyone to check their old tickets one final time - the easiest way to do this is via the National Lottery app - or look anywhere a missing EuroMillions ticket could be hiding.

"This life-changing prize could really help to make dreams become a reality for someone out there."

In August, Ruth Giblin, a 44-year-old leisure centre supervisor, and her husband Paul, from Madley, Telford, were among 22 millionaires made in a special EuroMillions draw after Ruth matched one of the 22 UK Millionaire Maker codes to win £1,000,000.

Players can check their tickets online by downloading the National Lottery app or at national-lottery.co.uk. Players can also buy and check tickets in retail outlets.

Andy added: "Playing online via the app or website means that your ticket is checked, and you get an email notification if you win a prize. You can also scan your retail tickets on the National Lottery app to check if you're a winner."

“If you have the winning ticket call the National Lottery Line on 0333 234 5050 to claim."