Newport Swimming Pool

The pool's refurbished facilities were fully reopened in August after eight months of work but Telford & Wrekin Council Leisure revealed on its Facebook page on Friday that due to 'low pool water temperature' they have had to temporarily close.

A further update said contractors had confirmed a replacement part was needed.

And a Facebook post yesterday read: "The swimming pool will remain closed until lunchtime on Thursday. Contractors have attended site and repairs are being prioritised.

"Swimming lesson parents will be contacted directly and missed lessons will be credited. The gym remains open. We are very sorry for the inconvenience."

Newport town councillor Peter Scott said: "It's frustrating but people need to be patient and any issues will be ironed out.

"The pool has been made more energy efficient and that can only be a good thing."

The revamped pool followed Carbon Reduction Scheme work at the site as part of Telford & Wrekin Council’s commitment to becoming carbon neutral by 2030 and its On Your Side investment programme.

The significant investment came as a part of the council’s wider £4.6 million commitment for leisure services which was announced last year to help make the borough cleaner, greener, safer and more enjoyable.

Work completed during the summer saw the remodelling of the pool floor to reduce the depth of the deep end and increase the shallow water area, which will make the pool more energy efficient, improve facilities and increase the capacity of the swimming lesson programme, while still allowing all existing activities to continue.

Additional maintenance work included the complete internal re-decorations of the pool hall, spectator area and pool changing facilities, upgrading pool lighting to LED, replacing guttering at the rear of the facility and installing new poolside access ladders, handrails and lane rope anchors.