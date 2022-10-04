Crews from Bridgnorth, Church Stretton, Much Wenlock. Telford Central and Tweedale went to the fire at Hungerdale, Benthall at 1.10pm on Monday
They put the fire out which started on the ground floor and spread to the first floor and roof space.
Five fire crews attended a blaze at a derelict house near Broseley
