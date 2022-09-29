Telford charity's plea for donations ahead of bleak Christmas

Kate Phillips of Christmas Smile Project based in Telford

Telford's Christmas Smile project ensures that children in the county, whose parents might be struggling financially, will get some gifts during the festive period.

Last year they supported more than 2,000 families which equated to 10,000 gifts and, as the UK struggles to cope with a cost-of-living crisis, the charity expects to be even busier this year.

Founder Kate Phillips said: "This year, we are starting to receive donations since we know we are going to be needed more than ever by many families.

"We have see a lot on social media from families panicking about Christmas, with the hike in costs everywhere. We know it’s going to be a focus.

"So we are appealing to businesses who may be able to donate surplus or unsold stock to us to wrap up as gifts for those on our 2022 Santa list.

"And we have made it easier than ever for the public to donate too, by creating an Amazon Wish List with lots of things to choose from starting from £1."

Kate Phillips

"It’s very much a case of, if you’d like to help, then please do. It doesn’t have to be anything big – it can be a selection box or a bag of chocolate coins. Anything people can afford would be wonderful.”

Kate says that despite the challenges, the charity is determined to keep on making a difference to those who need their support.

“We never see who the gifts go to,” she said. “We receive minimal details – just a child’s first name, age and gender so the volunteers can pick an appropriate gift.

“But it is the various organisations who collect the gifts and then deliver them to the families. It’s done to respect the privacy of those referred.

“However, the feedback we get off the workers who deliver them is positive and we have heard stories of parents being in tears on the doorstep, overwhelmed because they weren’t expecting so much.

“For us, if we can take the pressure off parents at that time of year, it’s rewarding. Happy parents means happy children. It spurs us on to keep doing it.”

To donate a gift, visit amazon.co.uk/hz/wishlist/ls/2B10VUGTWNJWB

Donation points will be set up shortly for those who wish to donate in person.

Items such as puzzle books, family games, selection boxes and chocolate coins are welcomed.