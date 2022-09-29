Luxurious 22-bedroom hotel in former country manor in north Telford on sale for £2,250,000

Hadley Park House. Photo: RIghtmove

And with offers over £2,250,000 invited, Hadley Park House Hotel will be a big investment for any successful bidders - especially with more than 200 weddings booked at the site over the next two years.

The hotel, which includes wedding function facilities and a restaurant, lies in Hadley Park in Telford with neighbours including offices and a BP petrol station.

An external view of the hotel estate. Photo: RIghtmove

A listing on Rightmove said that 115 weddings are booked for the rest of this year, and another 65 are booked in 2023.

One of the venue's 22 bedrooms. Photo: RIghtmove

The listing says: "A 22-bedroom Grade II country house hotel, the property was a former Georgian residential dwelling. It is comprised of traditional brick construction, with exposed brick elevations beneath a tiled covered pitched roof and ornate chimney stacks.

"In 2010 a single-storey function room and tw0-storey accommodation block in keeping with the original property was added.

"The grounds include landscaped gardens, sunken lawn, and car parking for ~100 vehicles.

The hotel includes a luxury restaurant. Photo: RIghtmove

"Hadley Park House is an award-winning, late 18th Century Grade II-listed hotel and wedding venue. The business boasts a strong pipeline of wedding bookings (currently 115) for 2022 and 65 for 2023, 40 for 2024 and has won several industry awards, including the Best Wedding Venue (Historic Building) for 2021 for the West Midlands region in The Wedding Industry Awards (TWIA).

"The sale presents an opportunity for investors and operators alike to acquire both an attractive property and a hugely successful and consistent business with excellent profits.

"The business benefits from an enviable mix of corporate, leisure, and wedding reception trade due to its accessible location.

One of the 22 bedrooms. Photo: RIghtmove

"The property is situated 3.5 miles from the M54 via the (A442) Queensway. With easy access from the M54, the site is approximately four miles from Telford, 17 miles from Shrewsbury, 19 miles from Stafford, 21 miles from Wolverhampton, 36 miles from Birmingham and 45 miles from Birmingham Airport.

"London Euston from Telford Central station is circa two hours. The World Heritage Site Ironbridge is nine miles away."

Some of the wedding function facilities that make up part of the hotel. Photo: RIghtmove

The main house's ground floor contains a reception area, two guest lounges, a conservatory restaurant, a bar and kitchen. Meanwhile the 2010 extension houses a multi-purpose function room and bar catering for 130 people that can be segregated, customer restrooms and five letting rooms.

Planning permission and listed building consent has been given for works to include extension and a detached manager/staff house.

The entrance to Hadley Park House. Photo: Google

The listing said: "The letting accommodation is split - 12 bedrooms in the main house, 10 bedrooms within the west wing and an extension built in 2010. The bedrooms are split: six family bedrooms, three suites, three twin/double bedrooms and 10 double bedrooms.

"No approach is to be made to staff at the premises - all queries are to be directed to the selling agents. The proposed purchaser will be required to offer continuity of employment in accordance with the Transfer of Undertakings (Protection of Employment) regulations."