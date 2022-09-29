Notification Settings

Councillor's call for 20mph zone on slim stretch of road in Church Aston

By Matthew Panter

A councillor is calling for action to improve safety on a narrow stretch of road in Church Aston.

Cllr Andrew Eade is concerned about a stretch of road in Church Aston near Newport.
There is no pedestrian walkway on a stretch of road on The Dale, from its junction with Highfield and The Crescent, heading to the A518.

And councillor Andrew Eade wants that spot – know locally as Liddles Bank – to be a focus for Highways engineers, suggesting a 20mph zone should be in place.

Part of The Dale, around Church Aston Primary School is in a 20mph zone but the speed limit increases to 30mph before the slim stretch and the councillor fears that puts children and parents at risk.

So concerned is Mr Eade that he has provided children and parents, who might walk to the school from that direction, with high visibility vests to help with road safety.

“I warned planners some time ago about short comings with pedestrian access from Rectory Fields into Church Aston along the very narrow Liddles Bank," Mr Eade said.

"I have asked Telford & Wrekin Highways Engineers to review the problem and investigate potential solutions.

“Liddles Bank is a short section of road but as it is so narrow there remains no room for a formal pavement and has to operate a priority system for road vehicles.

“Some pedestrian warning signs have been erected but safety is an issue,

“I have now asked the Borough Council to look at extending the 20mph zone in Church Aston to include Liddles Bank and beyond the entrance to Rectory Fields.

"I would also like current signage to be reviewed and relocated to sites where they remain fully visible and are not obscured by overgrowing vegetation.”

Telford & Wrekin council has been approached for a comment.

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

Features writer and news reporter covering Shropshire. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

