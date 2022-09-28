Website will help Telford parents and children discover new talents

Pupils of Randlay Primary School with Cllr Shaun Davies and headteacher Mrs Lynda Stolic

Telford & Wrekin Council has launched the '10 by 10' website for parents and carers to discover activities for their children.

The website aims to help children discover new talents and opportunities and marks a new stage in the council's 10 by 10 campaign, which encourages children to try ten activities.

Parents can visit the website – 10by10.telford.gov.uk – to find information and search for local offers which are being developed through the council, schools and other local partners.

New offers are continually being developed and added, including those accessible to children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities.

Schools are also giving out a 10 by 10 'Adventure Card' to reception-age children which parents can use to track their child's achievements.

The 10 by 10 activities ten year olds are encouraged to try are taking part in competitive sports, playing an instrument, learning to swim, taking part in drama and performing arts, visiting the seaside and the countryside, experiencing museums, galleries and heritage sites, taking part in camping trips and overnight residentials, learningg to ride a bike, debating and using a library.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet member for Children, Young People and Education, said: "There are ten activities children should try before they are ten to help them discover their talents and experience the world.

"From learning to swim to stepping back in time at a local museum, a happy childhood is full of new experiences like these.

"It's through these experiences that children can discover their talents and opportunities they might not realise they had.

"We don't want children in our borough to miss out on these opportunities during their primary school life.

"That's why we are working with schools and partners to put together this comprehensive and diverse range of activities to boost children's learning – many are free."

Councillor Shaun Davies, leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, added: "I know as a dad to a five-year-old just how important it is to us as parents and carers of children to have the best start in life and multiple opportunities to learn new things.

"I want parents to know that we are on your side, and we've worked hard to be the first council in the UK, working closely with our schools and a range of local organisations, to launch 10 by 10