Telford pensioner jailed for oil protest

Barry Mitchell outside Birmingham Crown Court

Just Stop Oil supporters, 74-year-old Barry Mitchell, was sentenced to 70 days in prison, reduced to 24 days for early admission of guilt and time served for his third breach of an injunction ordering him not to protest outside the Kingsbury Oil Terminal in north Warwickshire. He was also ordered to pay costs of £1,180.

He says he was sitting peacefully outside the Kingsbury Oil Terminal to demand an end to new oil and gas projects in the UK.

The Just Stop Oil supporters who appeared before Her Honour Judge Kelly at Queen Elizabeth Court in Birmingham on Tuesday and Wednesday, were accused of breaking the North Warwickshire injunction on September 14.

Also jailed was Michelle Charlesworth, 55, a former human resources professional from Oxfordshire.She was sentenced to 5 months in prison after being found guilty of her third breach of the Warwickshire injunction. She was ordered to pay costs of £1415. Her sentence is reduced by 26 days for the time she has already served on remand and she is likely to serve over two months.

Five other protestors received suspended jail sentences.

A spokesperson from Just Stop Oil said: “Twelve days ago more than 50 ordinary people who were demanding urgent action to address the climate crisis were sent to jail in one day. This week there are eight Just Stop Oil supporters in prison. But we will not stop.