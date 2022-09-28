Next set of Shropshire roads to be resurfaced are identified - with work already under way

Resurfacing work on the A41 in July. Picture: Shropshire Council

Shropshire Council says the work is part of their annual resurfacing programme – with seven other roads set to be treated using a process known as thermal patching.

Resurfacing has already started on Battlefield Road, Shrewsbury, and runs until October 8, with working hours from 8pm-6am.

From October 17-21, work will be done on the urban section of the A49 Shrewsbury Road, Hadnall from 9.30am-4pm before attention turns to the A4117 High Street, Cleobury Mortimer from October 21-November 4, with work again taking place between 9.30am and 4pm.

Thermal patching, a new treatment to carry out more effective, longer-lasting repairs to the county’s roads, will also take place on a number of roads.

The process includes heating the road surface surrounding the defect to 200 Celsius. The surface is then raked, topped up with bitumen binder and pre-heated material, then compacted.

From October 3-5, work will be carried out on Castle Street, Ludlow from 8pm-6am, and from October 4-6 work will be done on Mount Street, Shrewsbury, from 7am-5pm.

Also, from October 6-11, work will be carried out at Forest Way, Shrewsbury between 7am and 5pm, and from October 6-13 thermal patching will take place on Brand Lane, Ludlow between 8pm and 6am.

Church Street, Church Stretton, Enfield Street, Clun and Victoria Road, Shifnal are also earmarked for work next month.