Appeal to support Newport bra bank helping charity at home and abroad

Jacqui Crewe has set up a bra bank after approaching The Hub, in Newport.

Donations have a three-fold benefit as they help raise money for the Stage Four Deserves More charity, avoid being put in landfill and are exported to Africa where they are reused to help businesses.

"The donations will help the charity I support," said Jacqui. "It helps women with secondary breast cancer because there is not enough publicity about this.

"For example, did you know out of all the money made for breast cancer that only 13 per cent goes to research for stage four? We are hoping to help change this.

"Money we raise helps provide online help, support packs and funding for vital research.

"We send the bras abroad to Africa," she added.

"The charity receives £750 per tonne that goes out there. And then, when transported there, villagers form small businesses, refurbishing the bras and selling them on. It gives them an income.

"And the other benefit, of course, is that it stops them from going into landfill here."

"I’ve had a great response so far since The Hub kindly gave me permission to install the bra bank on their premises. I appreciate it so much and I'd welcome any more donations."

People can drop off their bras at The Hub, 139 High Street, on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday every week.