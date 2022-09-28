Alison banks on her speed in Velodrome success

Alison Salthouse in the Velodrome photo Alex Rotas photography

Alison Salthouse won the Women's 60 - 64 age group in the 500m Time Trial and the Match Sprint at the velodrome in Newport, South Wales. She also won a Silver medal for the 2k Individual Pursuit.

The 63 year old only started riding a bike at the age of 53 and had her first experience of velodrome riding three years later, getting hooked on the sport.

"In the absence of a local facility I travel to Derby and Manchester to train and ride," she said.

"I train six days a week and I love that I'm still getting personal bests and getting faster in my 60's.

Alison now has her sights set on another competition in October and next year's World Championships in Manchester.

"I'm hoping to continue riding as long as I'm physically able. I also ride local road time trials and mountain bike/gravel bikes at Cannock Chase.