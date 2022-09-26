Notification Settings

Telford teen off to fight for pageant crown in national final

By Megan JonesTelfordPublished: Comments

A Telford teen has bagged a place in the final of the prestigious Miss Junior Teen Great Britain 2022.

Lily Mae Mason was crowned Miss Junior Teen Shropshire in January
Lily Mae Mason was crowned Miss Junior Teen Shropshire in January

Lily Mae Mason, 15, from Apley, had almost forgotten her mother had entered her into an online competition for the title of Miss Junior Teen Shropshire during the pandemic.

It was quite a shock then to find out over a year later, that she'd been awarded the title.

The honour means that the teen will have the chance to fight for the crown at the Miss Junior Teen GB pageant in Blackpool in October.

The Ercall Wood Academy pupil was thrilled to be given the opportunity to represent her county.

Lily said: "I was very overwhelmed, I've always wanted to get into modelling but never really thought of pageantry. It was a shock, but a really nice shock."

"I knew this meant I would go to the final, it's very exciting to have this new opportunity."

The Miss Junior Teen Great Britain pageant will be held in Blackpool's The Globe Theatre on October 14 and 15, and will see Lily go up against 31 other teens in a battle for the national title.

The 15-year-old has been using her platform to raise money for the charity The Young Lives Foundation.

The young entrepreneur has been fundraising through her wax-melts business, Magical Melts by Lily, which she has been running since she was just 13.

Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

