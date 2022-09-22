Notification Settings

Police crackdown on law-breaking Telford motorists with 46 speeding tickets issued

By Matthew PanterTelford

Police in Telford completed a 'multi-agency operation' targeting law-breaking motorists which involved 46 speeding tickets and 30 traffic offences.

Police have been out in force targeting motorists
It also saw six vehicles clamped for having no tax and two seized.

Four others were warned that their tax was due to expire.

It came as Safer Neighbourhood officers were also out in force, engaging with the community,offering education on road safety.

The operation was carried out yesterday.

Telford and Wrekin Cops wrote on their Facebook page: "The South and Central SNT have completed a multi agency operation in South Telford.

"NSL, working in partnership with the DVLA, have seized two vehicles and clamped six for having no tax."

And a post added: "Speed enforcement officers have issued 46 tickets for speeding and the ANPR unit have identified 30 drivers committing traffic offences."

