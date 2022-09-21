Notification Settings

Wrekin MP swears allegiance to the King

By Sue AustinTelfordPublished:

Wrekin MP, Mark Pritchard, has sworn his allegiance to the new King.

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 09/06/2017 General Election 2017 - Telford Count at TCAT In Picture: Mark Pritchard
Mr Pritchard joined Cabinet Ministers and other members of the Privy Council on Wednesday to swear the Oath of Allegiance to the new Monarch, His Majesty King Charles III.

The way in which the oath is taken is prescribed by the Oaths Act 1978.

This provides that when a Member of Parliament takes the oath, they should hold the sacred text in their uplifted hand, and say the words of the oath as follows:

"I swear by Almighty God that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to His Majesty King Charles, his heirs and successors, according to law, so help me God."

After being sworn in, Mark Pritchard MP said: "Today I was pleased to swear the Oath of Allegiance to His Majesty The King Charles III. I look forward to continuing to work for The Wrekin constituency in the House of Commons.”

Mr Pritchard was among the latest group of MPs to pledge allegiance to the King as the House of Commons met for the first time since the Queen's funeral.









