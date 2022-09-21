Traders gear up for fabulous Newport Food Frenzy

Paul Syrda with Sue Evans from Tea On The Cobbles, who will be joining the Food Frenzy outside their lovely tea room on St Mary's Street.

Visitors to Newport will have the chance to enjoy the Fabulous Food Frenzy event on Saturday.

It takes place on Saturday from 10am-4.30pm, in the town centre, starting in St Mary’s Street with stands bringing a variety of food and drink produce, will be available to purchase on the day.

A host of shops will also be taking part and the event will also see an ale trail, competitions and street entertainers.

Maria Wilkinson, from the Newport Events Company CIC, said: “We can’t wait to see everyone turn out on Saturday to enjoy lots of tasty treats from our fabulous Food Frenzy traders.

“There will be dozens of delicious delights on offer so make sure you arrive hungry enough to enjoy as many as possible.”

And fellow committee member Paul Syrda said he was looking forward to Newport Events Company CIC running the Food Frenzy for the first time and says he will listen to feedback with interest and they take the event forward.

“I’m looking forward to the weekend but also gauging people’s feelings on the event, moving forward,” he said. “We wanted to make sure we had as many stalls as we can this year, with a nice big market and as many people involved as possible.

“We’ll be getting around the stall holders to see what they want for next year, so we can adapt and understand what they and members of the public want.”

The Newport Events Company CIC enjoyed huge success earlier this year with the return of the town’s carnival after a break for the pandemic.

A Christmas market is among the other current events on the calendar but there are plans to expand events over the coming years to boost the town’s attraction.

“We want to make Newport a destination place for tourists,” said Paul. “You have places like Ironbridge, which is a beautiful place to go, and considered a destination spot.

“But you know Newport is a wonderful place to come and visit too and if we can put events on and draw people in, to show off our great town and businesses, that would be the aim."

Paul Syrda with Sue Evans from Tea On The Cobbles, who will be joining the Food Frenzy outside their lovely tea room on St Mary's Street.

“This is a fantastic town. I think the main thing about Newport is that it has always had a sense of community. Everyone tries to help each other and it has a nice feel about it.

“We have a beautiful canal and you can go for a wander, have a great little walk or go for a coffee or lunch around town.