Brave Shropshire girl Dulcie's certificate joy as family awaits next stage of cancer treatment

Dulcie with her bravery certificate

Dulcie O'Kelly, aged six, from Lawley is undergoing treatment for an aggressive form of childhood cancer and it hasn't been easy for her or her family to deal with.

"What a difference a day makes," said her mum Debbie after a tough day of treatment against Stage 4 neuroblastoma.

"We then got home to this amazing package where Dulcie had received a Star Award from Cancer Research UK, this raised her smile, especially when she saw the trophy, gift card and a certificate signed by so many lovely people - we can’t thank you enough."

The Cancer Research UK for Children & Young People Star Awards certificate was signed by a galaxy of stars including Emma Thompson, Phil Gallagher, Jean-Christophe Novelli, and Pixie Lott.

Picture: dulcies_neuroblastoma_journey on Instagram

Debbie and Dulcie then went for a mommy and daughter date to watch Tad, the Lost Explorer and had the cinema screen to themselves, and the ice cream.

Dulcie has just completed a fifth round of chemotherapy and they are now "back in limbo waiting on scan dates and what our next step will be.

Debbie said: "We will keep everyone posted once we know more.

"Thank you to everyone who have supported us and shared our journey, it’s been greatly received and welcomed."

Debbie also said: "I hate that I have to force her to take medication that makes her vomit, that makes her so tired and drained.

"I hate that we have to sit for hours on end in hospitals.

"I hate that I have to force her to have sleepy medicine to have scans and her bones drilled."

She added: "I hate that she’s constantly throwing up, I hate that she hates it but even more I ******* hate cancer.

"We can do this baby girl, momma has your back, today, tomorrow and forever."

The family is fundraising in case treatment options don't work in the UK and they have to go to the US for expensive leading edge research.

They have the support of the charity Solving Kids Cancer, as well as the knowledge that they have many people rooting for them.

There are many ways people can help Dulcie: by making a personal donation; by sharing and following her story on Facebook and Instagram, holding a fundraising event; getting sponsored to take on a challenge.

Supporters can donate by text, send “DULCIE” followed by any whole amount up to £20 to 70085.

This will cost the donation plus the standard network charge.

For more information on the fundraising campaign, visit solvingkidscancer.org.uk/appeal/dulcie