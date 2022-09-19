A diamond day planned for flower club

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 16/03/2022..Pic of the Wrekin Flower Club, in Wellington, Belmont Hall. From the Club on the right is Linda Hood , and she was pleased to accept a cheque for Â£250, from D B Roberts (Estate Agents), to help in securing the clubs future. From them is MD: Jo Culley..

The celebrations will take place at 2pm at Belmont Hall in Wellington when members will be entertained by international demonstrator Mark Entwhistle.

They will enjoy an afternoon tea which will see members toasting the special occasion and also holding a minutes silence for the Queen.

Linda Hood, vice-president of the club, said: "We felt we had to celebrate this very special occasion and also honour the Queen for her service to the country.

"Our thanks go to Wellington Town Council which has given us a grant to fund the event.

"The club's diamond anniversary was in fact two years ago, but the Covid-19 pandemic meant that we had to defer the celebrations until this year.

"It was feared that the club might be unable to continue and fold like many others in Shropshire and across the country.