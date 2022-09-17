Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Traffic stops on M54 with 40 minute delays and lane closed due to crash

By Megan HoweTelfordPublished: Last Updated:

Traffic has been stopped on the M54 eastbound between Junction 3 and 2 due to a road traffic collision.

M54 Motorway near Junction 7
M54 Motorway near Junction 7

Transport for West Midlands announced at 12.15pm today that a road traffic collision has occurred on this route in the Eastbound direction.

People travelling to the Wolverhampton vs Man City game have been urged to allow extra time for their journey.

The incident is impacting Junction 2 for Wolverhampton and Junction 3 for Cosford.

One of two lanes is closed. The delays are currently around 10 minutes.

National Highways has urged people to take care on approach.

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Transport
Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News