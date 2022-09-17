Traffic stops on M54 with 40 minute delays and lane closed due to crash

Transport for West Midlands announced at 12.15pm today that a road traffic collision has occurred on this route in the Eastbound direction.
People travelling to the Wolverhampton vs Man City game have been urged to allow extra time for their journey.
The incident is impacting Junction 2 for Wolverhampton and Junction 3 for Cosford.
One of two lanes is closed. The delays are currently around 10 minutes.
National Highways has urged people to take care on approach.
