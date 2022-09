The bottom end of Station Road will be shut for works. Photo: Google

Severn Trent Water is carrying out the repairs in Station Road between Lawley and Lawley Bank, close to where land is being developed for new houses in Lawley.

The closure started on Friday, with the work set to last until Tuesday, September 20.

The closure will cover most of Station Road, Lawley Bank, from its junction with Hunters Rise to its junction with Princes End.