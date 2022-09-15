Notification Settings

Rider flees from scene after motorbike crash in Donnington

By Paul JenkinsDonnington

Telford police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist crashed and allegedly fled the scene.

Police say the rider of this bike fled the scene after crashing
Police say the rider of this bike fled the scene after crashing

The rider crashed at Queens Road, Donnington, at around 7pm on Wednesday night.

Police say the rider wasn't wearing a helmet, collided with a van and ran from the scene.

They are asking for anyone with information or who saw the accident to get in touch with them on 101 reference 00464_i_13092022~RTC.

