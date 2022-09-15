Rider flees from scene after motorbike crash in Donnington

The rider crashed at Queens Road, Donnington, at around 7pm on Wednesday night.
Police say the rider wasn't wearing a helmet, collided with a van and ran from the scene.
They are asking for anyone with information or who saw the accident to get in touch with them on 101 reference 00464_i_13092022~RTC.
