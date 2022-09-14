Telford details confirmed for Sunday's minute silence

Southwater One has been lit up in purple in tribute to The Queen

The Mayor of Telford and Wrekin will lead the borough in a one-minute silence on Sunday, at Southwater in Telford Town Centre.

The moment of reflection, also being held across the country, will take place from 7.55pm on Sunday, September 18.

Telford & Wrekin borough Mayor, Councillor Raj Mehta, will join the Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire, Jenny Wynn DL, and Telford & Wrekin Council Leader Councillor Shaun Davies for a short speech and to mark the national minute’s silence at 8pm.

Mr Mehta, said: “As a nation we mourn the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, so it is right that we come together to observe this national moment of reflection.

“I am honoured to lead our borough as we pay our respects to Her Majesty to reflect upon and be thankful for the 70 years of service that she gave as our Queen. I hope that residents around the borough will be able to join us on Sunday, either in Southwater or online, for this historic moment.”

Mr Davies added: “Our country and our borough has shown great sadness at the death of our loved and respected Queen, so this moment of reflection is an opportunity for us all to take time to show our respect for Her Majesty, and our sympathies for the royal family.”