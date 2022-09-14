No bins to be collected in Shropshire on day of Queen's funeral

Both Shropshire Council and Telford & Wrekin Council announced changes to the regular bin collection schedule after it was decided that Monday, September 19, will be a bank holiday to mark the Queen's death.

As a result all Shropshire Council waste collections will go back a day - bins that would normally be collected on Monday will instead be collected on Tuesday, collections that would have been carried out on Tuesday will instead be on Wednesday, and so on.

Collections will return to normal on Monday, September 26.

Householders are asked to put their waste containers out by 7am on their revised collection day.

The council's five recycling centres – in Shrewsbury, Oswestry, Whitchurch, Bridgnorth and Craven Arms – will be open on bank holiday Monday, from 9am to 5pm – their usual bank holiday opening hours.

Meanwhile Telford & Wrekin Council also announced that bins will not be collected on Monday and collections will be a day later than usual.

The statement said: "No recycling and rubbish collections will take place on this day and Household Recycling Centres [in Hortonwood and Halesfield] will be closed.

"Your bins and containers will be collected a day later than normal for the week of September 19.

"So, if your usual collection day is a Monday, you should put your bins out on Tuesday. If your normal collection day is a Tuesday, please put your bins out on Wednesday and so on.