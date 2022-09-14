Above inflation taxi fares on the cards in Telford and Wrekin area to help Hackney carriage owners

Telford & Wrekin Council is set to consult on making the first increases to Hackney carriage fares in the borough for 11 years - but says it has balanced the needs of the trade with increasing costs for customers.

Members of the borough's ruling cabinet will be asked to approve a two-week consultation period when they meet on Thursday, September 22.

A report to the cabinet outlines possible increases in fares, saying that a basic five-mile journey will rise from £9 to £10.50. That's an increase of 16.6 per cent. The current rate of inflation is 9.9 per cent.

An after midnight ride in a Hackney carriage on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve is set to go up from £11.70 to £16.50 - 41 per cent. Hackney carriages, unlike private hire vehicles, can be hailed down in the street.

And at the most expensive times, Christmas Day and New Year's day a five mile Hackney carriage fare is set to increase from £18.20 to £22 - nearly 21 per cent.

Councillor Richard Overton, deputy leader and cabinet member for housing, enforcement and transport at the borough council said taxi drivers have requested the first increase since 2011 to help keep them in business.

The councillor said: "As the licensing and regulatory authority, we will consult with residents on fares and charges for hackney carriages in the borough following a request for a rise in fares by taxi drivers. Fares and charges in the borough have not increased since 2011."

Councillor Overton said it is important to keep Hackney carriages running. There are only 21 of them in Telford & Wrekin and they don't want to lose any.

He said: "As small businesses owners and with only 21 operating in the borough, Hackney taxi drivers are facing challenges with general rising operating costs including fuel, any subsequent decisions will need to strike a balance between supporting drivers to make a living and keeping fares and charges affordable for people who use them. We welcome people's views as part of the consultation

Hackney carriage drivers made the request in March and the councillors will be asked to approve future decisions being made by the licensing committee instead of cabinet.

Once the consultation period is over they also want to give the power to approve delegating the decision to a council officer.

A report to the cabinet says: "Unlike private hire vehicles, hackney carriages can be hailed or flagged down anywhere. While limited in number, and traditionally more costly than private hire vehicles, they do play an important part in the borough’s transport network providing an on demand transport service for those who need it."

They add that not increasing fares "could lead to a reduction in number of hackney carriages licensed within the borough which is already very limited in supply."

They say they have struck a balance between supporting vehicle proprietors in managing the financial challenges and those who utilise this mode of transport. The majority of Hackney carriages in the borough have one proprietor who relies on the money to make a living.

Council officers say the council in investing in infrastructure and bus services to give people cheaper transport options.