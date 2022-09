Dulcie O'Kelly from Lawley, Telford, who is fighting stage 4 neuroblastoma.

The tournament was held at Chalton School, in Wellington, on Sunday and 21 netball teams turned out to do friendly battle while stallholders provided refreshments and the chance to use a bouncy castle.

Organiser Loraine Davies said: "We had an amazing day, the total we raised was £3,560.87."

Netball for Dulcie at Chalton School, In Picture: Ravens (in black) vs Stays..

It was all to help the family of six-year-old Dulcie O'Kelly, from Lawley who has an aggressive form of childhood cancer called neuroblastoma.

There are treatment options in the UK but they are raising as much as they can in case that fails and she needs to have expensive treatment in the USA.