Council launches survey to get families' views on borough's play areas and parks

The play area at Dale End Park in Ironbridge. Photo: Google

The council has commissioned The Environment Partnership to prepare a 'Play, Recreation and Open Space (PROS) Needs Assessment and Developer Contributions Strategy' for the borough, which will support the council in securing investment through the planning system.

From formal public parks and play areas to more informal natural green spaces, the consultation addresses various types of spaces, with survey questions seeking to identify which types of sites residents find most successful, which are in most demand, and where they feel improvements could be made.

The survey also seeks feedback on residents’ barriers to using play, recreation and open spaces, and their thoughts on the quality and quantity of these spaces.

Information from the consultation will help the council allocate funding from developer contributions to improve provision of play areas and open spaces.

The council says it plans to complement this with a future consultation specifically into play area provision to support the allocation of its recently announced £3.75m ‘On Your Side’ green spaces, parks and play areas investment package.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, the authority's cabinet member for climate change, green spaces, natural and historic environment and cultural services said: “Our play area investment will enable us to ensure that none of our wards are left behind. But the council’s investment can only stretch so far, which is why we’re delighted that developer contributions enable us to do even more.

“This consultation will help us allocate funds from developer contributions, which will see enhancements delivered in areas of development. Developer contributions to our local green and open spaces play a vital role in supporting biodiversity, while also enhancing residents’ wellbeing through access to nature and recreational spaces.

“We are asking for residents’ opinions on public open spaces and we want to hear from you to ensure that high quality and accessible sites are provided which meet your needs.

“I would urge everyone to complete this survey – this is your chance to tell us what would make these sites better for you.”