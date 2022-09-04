Police confirm no arrests made at latest Telford Tommy Robinson demonstration

A previous protest in Telford around Ironmasters Way

A protest and counter protest held in Telford on Saturday concluded at about 4pm, said West Mercia Police.

Officers say that during the protest a video about child sexual exploitation (CSE) in Telford was screened.

"Earlier this year West Mercia Police made an unequivocal apology to victims and survivors of CSE," said a police spokesman.

"If you would like to speak to police about child sexual exploitation, whether you are concerned it is taking place or you have been a victim in the past please contact us online."

Chief Inspector Mark Reilly said: “I’d like to thank local residents, businesses and those visiting the town centre today for their support and understanding while the protests took place.

“We can confirm both protests have now concluded without any significant issues and no arrests have been made.”