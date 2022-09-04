Notification Settings

Police confirm no arrests made at latest Telford Tommy Robinson demonstration

By David TooleyTelfordPublished: Last Updated:

Police say there weren't any "significant issues" and no arrests were made during the latest Tommy Robinson protest and counter demonstrations in Telford.

A previous protest in Telford around Ironmasters Way
A protest and counter protest held in Telford on Saturday concluded at about 4pm, said West Mercia Police.

Officers say that during the protest a video about child sexual exploitation (CSE) in Telford was screened.

"Earlier this year West Mercia Police made an unequivocal apology to victims and survivors of CSE," said a police spokesman.

"If you would like to speak to police about child sexual exploitation, whether you are concerned it is taking place or you have been a victim in the past please contact us online."

Chief Inspector Mark Reilly said: “I’d like to thank local residents, businesses and those visiting the town centre today for their support and understanding while the protests took place.

“We can confirm both protests have now concluded without any significant issues and no arrests have been made.”

People who do not want to report crimes to police can speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit their website.

