Nearly 50 homes helped with insulation scheme

Telford & Wrekin Council said nearly 50 homes had benefitted from the work so far

Telford & Wrekin Council successfully bid for £520,000 through the Local Area Delivery Scheme (LAD2) programme so essential work could be delivered – administered by Midlands Nett Zero Hub (MNZH).

A total of 48 properties in the Sutton Hill area of Telford have had 76 insulation measures completed through the pilot scheme to protect them against the cold and reduce spiralling energy costs.

Work on a further nine installation measures across eight other properties is set to be finished by September 30, meaning all the allocated funding for the project will have been spent.

A breakdown of the work includes 16 external wall installations, 33 loft insulations, 25 cavity wall insulations, while one property has received solar energy insulation and another has benefited from window glazing.

The scheme has benefited low income households or those with an energy performance certificate rating of Bands D, E, F or G, which are some of the poorest for energy efficiency.

All properties also had to meet the requirements of a technical survey before work could be authorised.

Pensioner Harry Hall is one of the residents who has benefited from the scheme at his Sutton Hill home after having new external wall and loft insulation installed.

He said: “The house used to get very cold and I raised money myself a few years ago to have a new boiler and radiators fitted which improved things.

“But when I heard about this funding for my loft and external wall insulation I was delighted when I found out I could have it done, because it has needed doing for some time.

“The support I’ve received from Telford & Wrekin Council and Telford Energy Advice has been really good and they’ve kept in touch with me all the way through the process.

“I’m delighted with this work which I’m sure will make a big difference when the winter months arrive. I’m very grateful for this funding and that the work has been done so quickly and efficiently.”

Sutton Hill resident Roy Grove has benefited from external wall insulation thanks to LAD2.

He said: “I’m really pleased to get this work done and to get it done through the funding is even better because I couldn’t have afforded it otherwise. Hopefully this will make my house a lot warmer in the winter and keep the heating bills down too.”

Different types of insulation, and in some cases heating, has been installed under a different funding stream.

Most of the properties can now be upgraded to Band C taking them out of the fuel poverty zone and work will be completed by August 2022

Telford & Wrekin Council said it is also using other funding streams to support more homeowners across the borough with energy price hikes.

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Housing, Enforcement and Transport said: “With energy prices continuing to rise, it is our priority to support our most vulnerable residents and make sure their homes are protected from the cold weather before winter arrives.

“We are pleased that the majority of this LAD2 funded work has now been carried out in Sutton Hill during the spring and summer months, making these homes much more energy efficient and reducing energy bills.

“We will continue to identify households which need help with their heating through improved insulation and remain committed to reducing fuel poverty across the borough.”

Jennifer Burton, Marches Energy Agency and Telford Energy Advice Project Manager,said: “Over 15 per cent of householders in Telford live in fuel poverty and this is due to rise again over the next few years.

“It has never been more important to insulate homes in our region to ensure residents are able to live comfortably, especially as we approach the colder months.

“We are really proud to have been involved in a project that has worked hard to improve homes in Telford for the better!”