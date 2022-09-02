Telford cops called out to deal with 'ponies on the loose'

The two ponies were discovered on the loose on Park Lane, Old Park yesterday evening.
Officers arrived on the scene and with the help of local residents and Horse Watch, managed to return the animals safely to their field.
Now they want to find out who they belong to.
"Does anyone know who they belong to?" Telford Cops Tweeted.
— Telford Cops (@TelfordCops) September 1, 2022