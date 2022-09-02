Notification Settings

Telford cops called out to deal with 'ponies on the loose'

By Mark Morris

Police in Telford are looking to trace the owners of two horses who were found wandering free near the M54.

One of the horses in question.
The two ponies were discovered on the loose on Park Lane, Old Park yesterday evening.

Officers arrived on the scene and with the help of local residents and Horse Watch, managed to return the animals safely to their field.

Both horses were returned safely to their field.

Now they want to find out who they belong to.

"Does anyone know who they belong to?" Telford Cops Tweeted.

