Father speaks out over violence at family balloon festival

Pictures of balloons taken at the fiesta by Jase Garton before during the afternoon

The Telford Balloon Fiesta returned over the weekend, with thousands of people descending on Telford Town Park to enjoy entertainment and spectacular balloon launches.

But, Saturday's 'Night Glow', where the balloons are lit up in a striking display against the night sky, was cancelled after unruly behaviour – seemingly sparked as the event reached capacity and huge queues of people were left unable to get in.

There have been reports of people jumping fences to get into the main arena, and of others scuffling with security guards.

There was criticism of the use of fencing for the event and Telford & Wrekin Council has said it will review how it manages the number of people attending next year.

Jase Garton, 47, from Stirchley, had been at the event with his wife and ten-year-old daughter.

He explained how proceedings turned sour from around 6.30pm thanks to violent behaviour from a small number of young men, leading to officials bringing a premature close to the evening.

He said there had been multiple warnings over the public address system warning that the event could be cancelled if bad behaviour persisted.

He said: "There were announcements saying it is above capacity, they were aware people were breaching the perimeter fence and being abusive to security, if behaviour does not stop we have no option but to close the night glow down."

Mr Garton said there were repeated instances of people attempting to jump fences after the gates were closed because it reached capacity.

He said: "There were people who looked like they were in their mid 20s, you could tell they were drunk and they were trying to jump the fences and squaring up to the security.

"A few got in and security were running all over trying to get them, and marched them out in wrist blocks, and they kept putting the announcements out every five or ten minutes."

The event was finally called of shortly before 8pm. The night glow had been scheduled for 9.15pm.

Mr Garton said that it had been frustrating to see the event marred by a few individuals.

He said: "The atmosphere inside was absolutely electric, it was fantastic. It was just everything that was happening outside.

"There were five or six incidents I saw with people squaring up to security, shouting and balling at them, then enough was enough and the security started to go hands on."

He added: "It is a family event, I have gone every single year and the atmosphere has been amazing. Yes it was less busy in previous years but there were elderly people, people with kids, all ages, and everyone in good spirits.