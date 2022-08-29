Diabetic teen from Telford set to run half marathon in London alongside famous athletes

Sarah Higgins will be running in the London Royal Parks Half Marathon

Sarah Higgins, from Apley, Telford, recently completed her A-level studies and, after receiving a fantastic set of results, will be heading to Cambridge University to study Natural Sciences.

But before heading off to university, the 18-year-old will be running in the Big Half this weekend in London - where Olympic legend Sir Mo Farah will also be running.

The Big Half is taking place in London on Sunday covering a distance of 13.1 miles.

Sarah has been training in preparation for the Big Half alongside her studies, and has raised over £500 in her charity fundraiser for Cancer Research UK.

She received top grades of four A*'s in Biology, Chemistry, Physics and Maths plus and A in AS further maths, whilst studying at Thomas Telford School, and wanted to pay tribute to her schools she attended throughout her life.

She said: "A big thank you to Thomas Telford School, Apleywood Primary School and Hadley Under & Over 5s Ltd for all their support during her educational years."

Sarah was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the age of two, coeliac disease at the age of five and hyperthyroidism at the age of 11, and paid tribute to the paediatric team at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford "for their continual help and support."

On her fundraiser page, Sarah says: "On September 4th I will be running the Big Half in London to raise money for Cancer Research UK. This will be my first half marathon so your support will really encourage me to persevere throughout training and the final race.

"As a type 1 diabetic, running this half marathon will not only challenge me physically, but it will also test my ability to control my blood glucose levels for such a prolonged period of exercise.

"1 in 2 people will develop some form of cancer in their lifetime. I am running to support everyone who has battled against the disease, but in special memory of a family friend, Eva Bosyj, who fought cancer 6 times over 20 years and sadly passed away in September 2021 with pancreatic cancer. I am also running in memory of my great uncles, Alan and Bernard, and my grandad, Norman.

"I would really appreciate it if you could donate, share my link or come and cheer me on! Thank you so much :)"

A target of raising £500 has been smashed with the total currently at £523.